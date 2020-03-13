Media player
Video
Christmas Island: 'A giant robber crab stole my camera'
Researcher Annabel Dorrestein set up a thermal imaging camera to study flying foxes, or bats, at night on Australia's Christmas Island.
But when she returned one morning to collect the camera, she discovered it had been stolen – almost certainly by the island's famous robber crabs.
Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd
13 Mar 2020
