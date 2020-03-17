Australian supermarkets open early for older shoppers
Coronavirus: Australian supermarkets open early for elderly shoppers

With bursts of panic buying in Australia, some more vulnerable groups have found it difficult to buy supplies for themselves.

The supermarket chain Woolworths has now created a special "elderly hour", where all outlets open an hour earlier on weekdays so that older shoppers and those with disabilities have a chance to shop in peace.

Coles, another major supermarket chain, will begin a similar measure on Wednesday.

