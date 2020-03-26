Watch sea turtles in a hatching 'frenzy period'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Green sea turtles: Vulnerable animal's hatching season draws to close

Australia's Heron Island is home to the breeding grounds of green sea turtles, which are vulnerable to extinction.

Hatching season is popular with tourists, but scientists fear the animal is particularly at the mercy of climate change.

Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd

  • 26 Mar 2020
Go to next video: 'A giant robber crab stole my camera'