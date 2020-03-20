Media player
Coronavirus: Are Australian city shoppers really targeting towns?
Supermarkets in regional Australia have become a new focus of panic-buying this week, amid reports that "busloads" of city shoppers are travelling to towns to stock up.
With some shops only receiving weekly supply deliveries, it can be especially hard to keep up with demand.
But one owner of a small supermarket is among those who say blame on city-dwellers is overblown.
Video by Isabelle Rodd
