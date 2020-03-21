Bondi Beach crowds cleared out by police
Coronavirus: Police clamp down on crowds in Bondi Beach

Police closed Sydney's Bondi Beach after huge crowds gathered there, despite a government ban on large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Temporary measures have been put in place after photos of mostly young beachgoers packed on the famous sands were widely shared online.

The photos drew widespread criticism from officials and social media users.

