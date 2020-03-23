Dancing zookeeper lifts spirits via livestream

Media player
Coronavirus: Melbourne zookeeper’s livestream dance goes viral
Australia’s Melbourne Zoo has started livestreaming its enclosures for people to enjoy while in isolation at home.
But it’s a dancing zookeeper who’s proved most popular.
23 Mar 2020
