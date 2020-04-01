'Not a holiday': Quarantine in a five-star hotel
Video

Coronavirus: Mandatory quarantine in a five-star Sydney hotel

Australians who return from overseas are now required to spend 14 days in quarantine in hotels.

The government-funded stays are often in five-star accommodation - but those in isolation say it's "not a holiday".

Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd

