'We all need a laugh': Dressing up for bin night
Coronavirus: Dressing up for bin night 'brings a smile' in Australia

Australians have started dressing up to take their bins out, bringing some light relief to the stresses of lockdown.

The trend is going viral - and those involved say it's much-needed fun.

Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd

  • 03 Apr 2020
