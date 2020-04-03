'We all need a laugh': Dressing up for bin night

Media player
Coronavirus: Dressing up for bin night 'brings a smile' in Australia
Australians have started dressing up to take their bins out, bringing some light relief to the stresses of lockdown.
The trend is going viral - and those involved say it's much-needed fun.
Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd
03 Apr 2020
