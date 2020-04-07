Cardinal Pell ruling 'not a particular surprise'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

George Pell: Decision to free cardinal 'not a particular surprise'

The High Court of Australia has quashed Cardinal George Pell's child sexual abuse convictions, allowing him to walk free from jail.

Former priest and historian Paul Collins gives his view on the decision, and what it means for the Catholic Church.

  • 07 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'Madness': Pell's police interview released