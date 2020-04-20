Sydney beaches re-open for locals' mental health
Most beaches in Sydney, Australia remain closed during the ongoing lockdown, including the world-famous Bondi beach, but three have re-opened.

Exercise is now allowed at the Coogee, Maroubra and Clovelly beaches, but social distancing rules are still in place.

Local officials say this will make a big difference to people's mental health.

