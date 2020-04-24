Chimbu the tree kangaroo helps save his wild cousins
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tree kangaroos: How a joey in Australia is helping save his wild cousins.

Chimbu is a rare tree kangaroo joey living in an Australian zoo.

He is helping raise awareness for a conservation programme working to save wild tree kangaroos in Papua New Guinea, as well as help local villagers develop sustainable income.

  • 24 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Prickles the sheep is a self-isolation pro