Prickles the sheep is a self-isolation pro
Prickles the sheep found after seven years of Tasmania self-isolation

A lone sheep that went missing after the 2013 Tasmanian bushfires has been found - and is a lot bigger.

Farmer Alice Gray and her family came across the ewe when having a barbecue on their farm. They captured her and named her Prickles, after her enormous, prickly fleece.

Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd

  • 23 Apr 2020
