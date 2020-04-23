Prickles the sheep is a self-isolation pro

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prickles the sheep found after seven years of Tasmania self-isolation
A lone sheep that went missing after the 2013 Tasmanian bushfires has been found - and is a lot bigger.
Farmer Alice Gray and her family came across the ewe when having a barbecue on their farm. They captured her and named her Prickles, after her enormous, prickly fleece.
Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd
23 Apr 2020
