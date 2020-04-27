Chimbu the tree kangaroo
Chimbu the tree kangaroo helps save his wild cousins

Chimbu is a rare tree kangaroo joey living in an Australian zoo.

He is helping raise awareness for a conservation programme working to save wild tree kangaroos in Papua New Guinea. It helps local villagers develop sustainable income.

