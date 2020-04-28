Lockdown on a 'magnificent' deserted island
Kevin and Adele Hockey came to Fraser Island to work as caretakers for a group of holiday homes.

One month later they have been locked down with no guests to look after, miles from civilization and are fishing for their food.

Edited by Isabelle Rodd

  • 28 Apr 2020
