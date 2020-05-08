New hope for one of the world’s rarest owls
Norfolk Island morepork owls: Major breakthrough for rare species

On a remote Australian island, two owl chicks have survived to fledglings, the first to do so in more than a decade.

The Norfolk Island morepork owl has an estimated population of only 45-50, making the pair a huge boost for the future of the species.

Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd

  • 08 May 2020
