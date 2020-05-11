Australians rush to shops as lockdown eases
Australians flocked to shopping centres across the country as coronavirus restrictions began to ease.

But a lack of adhering to 1.5-metre physical distancing rules has raised concerns.

Brisbane shopper Richard Low described the rush as similar to "Christmas crowds".

