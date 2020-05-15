Bear, the koala-rescuing dog
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bear, the koala-rescuing dog

An Australian Koolie dog who was abandoned by his family has been rescued and retrained to detect koalas affected by bushfires.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 May 2020