The Australian zoo that was 'smashed' twice

Video

Last New Year's Eve, bushfires tore through Mogo in New South Wales, Australia.

The town's zoo was closed for two months after the blazes destroyed fences and made the site unsafe, though fortunately no animals were hurt.

But only weeks after it re-opened, coronavirus restrictions meant it had to shut its gates again.

With no prospect of international tourists being allowed into Australia anytime soon, it will rely on domestic visitors to keep it in business – once travel and tourism is allowed.

Video filmed, edited & produced by Simon Atkinson.