Mammoth storm lashes Australia's west coast

Western Australia storm: Ex-cyclone brings widespread damage to coast
Heavy rainfall and destructive winds have caused widespread damage in Western Australia.
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Mangga collided with a cold front, resulting in what was described as a "once-in-a-decade" storm.
25 May 2020
