Mammoth storm lashes Australia's west coast
Western Australia storm: Ex-cyclone brings widespread damage to coast

Heavy rainfall and destructive winds have caused widespread damage in Western Australia.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Mangga collided with a cold front, resulting in what was described as a "once-in-a-decade" storm.

  • 25 May 2020
