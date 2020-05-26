The mystery of the 'giant wombat' and other megafauna

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia's megafauna roamed the tropics with first humans but then disappeared
Giant wombats, six-metre-long goannas and the world's largest kangaroos are among the enormous megafauna that inhabited Queensland between 40,000 and 60,000 years ago, but where did they go?
Some scientists have argued that hunting by humans was a possible a cause of their extinction, but new evidence suggests it was most likely major climatic and environmental change.
-
26 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-52804163/australia-s-megafauna-roamed-the-tropics-with-first-humans-but-then-disappearedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window