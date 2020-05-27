Rugby returns in Australia despite Covid-19 fears

Media player
Coronavirus: Rugby league returns to Australia despite Covid-19 fears
On May 28, the National Rugby League competition in Australia will resume.
The league is enforcing tough restrictions on players and officials to minimise the risks, amid fears the game is a perfect environment for coronavirus to spread.
27 May 2020
