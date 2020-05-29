Media player
When Covid-19 hit, zookeeper Caitlin Henderson ended up in lockdown with 70 spiders
Caitlin Henderson was working for a spider exhibition when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The venue closed, and suddenly she was living in lockdown with 70 spiders in her bedroom.
Producers: Maryam Maruf and Alice Gioia.
29 May 2020
