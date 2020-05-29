Welcome to Hotel Arachnid!
Video

When Covid-19 hit, zookeeper Caitlin Henderson ended up in lockdown with 70 spiders

Caitlin Henderson was working for a spider exhibition when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The venue closed, and suddenly she was living in lockdown with 70 spiders in her bedroom.

Producers: Maryam Maruf and Alice Gioia.

  • 29 May 2020
