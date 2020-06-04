'Get off my grass': Man interrupts Australian PM
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australian man interrupts PM Morrison to say 'get off my lawn'

A local resident has interrupted a press briefing by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to complain that onlookers were trampling on his recently reseeded lawn.

Mr Morrison had been announcing a scheme to offer subsidies to residents on home renovations.

  • 04 Jun 2020
Go to next video: The Australian zoo that was 'smashed' twice