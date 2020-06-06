Australia protests highlight indigenous deaths

Video

Tens of thousands of people have been protesting across Australia in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd.

However, Australian protesters are also highlighting indigenous deaths in custody and the mistreatment and marginalisation of Australia's Aboriginal people.

Some recent Aboriginal deaths in custody have sparked protests, including David Dungay, who died in 2015 after being restrained by five prison officers in a Sydney cell, despite crying out repeatedly "I can't breathe".