'Heroic' boarders try to save surfer from shark

Shark attack: 'Heroic' boarders try to save surfer in New South Wales
A 3m (10ft) great white shark has killed a surfer in New South Wales, despite "heroic" attempts by fellow boarders to fight off the animal and save him.
The shark bit the thigh of the surfer, aged between 50 and 60, off Kingscliff, 800km (500 miles) north of Sydney.
07 Jun 2020
