'My Aboriginal uncle died in custody - I want justice'

Indigenous Australian deaths in custody: 'Why I’m fighting for my uncle'
Aboriginal Australian man Eddie Murray was 21 when he died in police custody, following his arrest for being intoxicated.
His death in 1981 was ruled a suicide – but his family is hoping that growing anger over disproportionate Indigenous deaths in custody will help force a fresh investigation.
His niece, Kyah Patten, spoke to the BBC about her family’s years of activism.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are warned this film contains images of deceased persons.
Video produced by Isabelle Rodd.
10 Jun 2020
