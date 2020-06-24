Seeking a workmate for a historic Australian tunnel
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'It's cold and damp': Seeking a workmate in a historic Australian tunnel

It would be an unusual co-working space - a decommissioned 19th Century railway tunnel that is cold, humid and half-filled with mushrooms.

But owner Dean Smith says he hopes someone may find a use for the "unique" space in Hobart, Tasmania.

Video by Isabelle Rodd.

  • 24 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Australia protests highlight indigenous deaths