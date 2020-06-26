Joy over Australia-NZ 'game changer' World Cup
2023 Women's World Cup: 'Game changer’ for Australia, NZ and region

Australia and New Zealand are celebrating winning a joint bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The event has never previously been held in the southern hemisphere, and football experts says it's huge for Australia, New Zealand and their neighbours in Asia.

  • 26 Jun 2020
