Melbourne tower lockdown 'like being in prison'

Video

Five million people have again been put under stay-at-home restrictions in the state of Victoria in Australia.

It comes after a surge in cases in the main city Melbourne that saw residents of 10 postcodes "ringfenced" in a military-assisted operation.

Dima Abdu's is a resident of a North Melbourne tower block that was suddenly put into complete lockdown with no notice.

She spoke to the BBC about what it's like on the inside.

Video by Isabelle Rodd.