Rescuing whales in Australia's worst stranding

Nearly 400 whales have died in Australia's worst stranding, and rescuers are racing against the clock to save pilots whales who are beached on the west coast of Tasmania.

Whale rescue expert Jools Farrell, Vice President of ORRCA (Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia), told the BBC how rescuers help those still alive.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.