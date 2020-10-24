The Australian city of Melbourne has faced one of the world's longest and harshest lockdowns.

Tight restrictions included a 5km (3 mile) travel limit, sparked the trend "burbing": to cycle every road in a suburb.

Resident Ben Loke decided to take this trend even further and ride every street in his 5km radius.

