Cheers and tears as families reunite in Sydney

Flights between the cities of Melbourne and Sydney resumed for the first time since July after the Australian state of New South Wales opened its border with neighbouring Victoria.

Borders were shut to combat rising cases of the coronavirus.

But now they have been reopened as Victoria has reported no new cases since the beginning of November.

The airports on Monday saw people separated from their families eager to be reunited with them.

The BBC's Shaimaa Khalil and Simon Atkinson spoke to some of them.