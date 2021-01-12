Why this 'garbo' hopes more women will join her

Belinda Janson is the only female waste truck driver in Ipswich, Australia, a statistic the local council is trying to change. They are designing a new female-only driver programme to try to break down barriers and attract more women to the waste industry.

Video journalist: Isabelle Rodd

