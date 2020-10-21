After a three week delay, the Australian Open has begun in Melbourne.

The Grand Slam has only been possible after all international competitors were put into a 14-day quarantine.

But this – and the way Australia has managed to control the virus in recent months – means that tens of thousands of tennis fans are allowed in each day to watch.

The BBC’s Australia correspondent Shaimaa Khalil has been finding out how those spectators are being kept safe.

Filmed & produced by Simon Atkinson