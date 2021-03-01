Sydney man Nathan Lyons does all the cooking for his family of eight.

When he began sharing meal tips on TikTok under the name Kooking with a Koori - a reference to an Aboriginal term he identifies with - Mr Lyons unexpectedly went viral.

He attributes much of his success to striking a chord with others who are "doing it tough."

