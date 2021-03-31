A petition in Australia is calling for consent education to be included in the curriculum after thousands of young women shared stories about sexual abuse and violence during their school years.

Chanel Contos, who launched the petition told BBC World News: "I started this petition because it became so clear to me in my adult life that sexual assault in our teen years was the norm and we weren't equipped with the skills to even be able to identify it as sexual assault at the time.

"And I was honestly just tired of my friends constantly having these delayed realisations that they had been sexually assaulted. Me included."

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this video you can access advice and support through the BBC Action Line.