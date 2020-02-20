BBC News

Cyclone Seroja: Fast-moving cyclone lashes Western Australia

Tropical cyclone Seroja slammed Western Australia, leaving homes destroyed and many without power before it weakened into a tropical storm.

The storm made landfall as a category three cyclone and despite weakening, strong winds and rains are expected to continue.

Several towns in the state's south-east remain under "red alert," meaning authorities advise residents to take shelter.

On Monday morning, emergency services agencies said it remained too early to assess the extent of the damage.

