A group of Indigenous islanders from Australia’s Torres Strait has launched a world-first legal battle in a bid to protect their homes.

They argue Australia has breached their rights to culture and life by failing to adequately address climate change.

The low-lying islands, located on the northern tip of Australia, have seen rising sea levels, coastal erosion and flooding in recent years.

It’s the first time a claim of this kind has been taken to the UN Human Rights Committee.

Video by Isabelle Rodd