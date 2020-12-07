Australian Danny Griffiths was surfing at Pedra Branca, a famous big wave break off the south coast of Tasmania, when he lost his favourite board.

He figured it was gone forever. So four years later, Danny was shocked to find the board had been discovered some 2,700km (1,670 miles) away.

Exactly how it made it there remains a bit of a mystery.

And despite its incredible journey, the big wave rider said the board was still "100% surfable".

Video By Isabelle Rodd