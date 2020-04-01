Australia New Zealand bubble: Emotional families reunite as quarantine-free travel begins
The first flight of the new Australia-New Zealand travel bubble brought many families long-awaited reunions.
Travellers from Sydney heading to Auckland said they were excited, emotional and unable to sleep in the lead-up to the trip.
The bubble has meant that residents from Australia were able to travel freely to New Zealand for the first time in more than a year.
Thousands of passengers were booked to fly between the two nations on Monday.