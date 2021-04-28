The birds on the balcony that found TikTok fame

Katrina Smith was living a city lifestyle in Melbourne, Australia, when Covid hit. Fearing a lockdown, she packed up and rented a place on the Surf Coast of Victoria.

She started posting videos of the birds that showed up on her balcony. Those birds quickly found online fame, notching up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.

Now she's left with the dilemma of whether or not to return to the city at all.

Video By Isabelle Rodd

