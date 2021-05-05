Ben Stamatovich drives a road train truck between the Australian cities of Adelaide and Perth every week. This roughly 2,600km (1,615 miles) journey sweeps him through vast and desolate landscapes, including the iconic Nullarbor Plain. A couple of years ago he began using a drone to take photos of his truck near the isolated Bunda Cliffs, and posted them online. Now he has a global following and uses his photography to support causes close to his heart.

Video by Isabelle Rodd