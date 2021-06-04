Pathology worker Tiffany White works at drive-through Covid testing centres across the city of Melbourne, Australia. She noticed people bringing their dogs along for the ride and started taking their pictures. Those photogenic pooches make up the popular Instagram account 'Swab Dogs'. It's bringing a little bit of joy to the workers - and plenty of others - as they battle through the city's latest Covid outbreak and yet another lockdown.

Video by Isabelle Rodd.