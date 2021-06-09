‘Unbelievable’ whale super-group caught on camera

When a drone pilot captured footage of an enormous group of whales off the New South Wales coast last year, it sent scientists into a frenzy.

A pod of that size - known as a super-group - and the "bubble-net" feeding behaviour they were displaying had never been documented off Australia before. A research paper has now confirmed both extraordinary events.

Video by Isabelle Rodd.

