The Australian federal government granted Mark Kilian and his wife Anneli Gericke an exemption to Covid-19 border closures, allowing them to travel to the country to visit Mark’s dying father.

The state of Queensland, however, has denied their quarantine exemption so the couple are currently serving 14 days in a hotel isolation.

A spokesperson for Queensland Health has defended its policies, saying it would "always put the safety of the Queensland community first and our quarantine policy has been successful in keeping our community safe".

But with his father only clinging to life in hospital, Mark and Anneli are making a desperate plea to the state leader and chief health officer to have compassion before time runs out.

Video By Isabelle Rodd