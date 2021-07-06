The brewery using algae to fight climate change

Fermenting beer produces carbon dioxide (CO2), which is usually released into the atmosphere. Australian craft brewer Young Henrys has partnered with climate change scientists and developed a way to use microalgae to capture that CO2, and turn it into oxygen.

The brewers estimate their algae releases as much oxygen as two hectares of bushland.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

