A campaign for major changes to Australia's sexual consent curriculum has highlighted that many young people understand little about the issue.

The petition by activist Chanel Contos drew thousands of stories from students sexually assaulted by fellow pupils.

And while some say the scale and nature of the testimonies is shocking, others are not surprised.

Politicians are taking notice, while some schools are pledging to tackle the crisis head on.

But is school the right place to learn about an often explicit and awkward issue?

Filmed, produced and edited by Simon Atkinson. Interviews by Shaimaa Khalil.

Warning: this video contains sexual references and descriptions of sexual assault.

If you are feeling emotionally distressed by this report, support is available in the UK at: www.bbc.co.uk/actionline

In Australia, support can be found at https://bravehearts.org.au

Internationally, there is support at: www.befrienders.org