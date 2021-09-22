The Australian city of Melbourne experienced its strongest earthquake in more than a century on Wednesday - but many people appeared surprisingly unfazed.

One resident said he thought the 5.9 magnitude quake was his neighbours doing a "high intensity workout".

Another leapt up to make sure his drinks were not spilled.

Geologists say the quake is the largest in south-east Australia since the 1800s.

Australia's PM said there were no reports of serious injuries.