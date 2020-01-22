Police in Australia say it's "incredibly lucky" that more people weren't injured when a car careered across eight lanes of traffic in Darwin last week.

The driver, and a child who was in the car with her, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and released footage of it, saying the driver "allegedly lost control, failed to negotiate a turn, and crashed into a business".

They urged motorists to "drive with due care and attention".