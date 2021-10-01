Jack, Wesley and Darcy, who are all 14 and 15, have won tens of thousands of followers for their straightforward Australian Covid tracking website, CovidBaseAU.

The trio from Melbourne set up the site, anonymously, after Jack got frustrated trying to find historic Covid data.

They decided to reveal their identities as they got their first Covid vaccination last week - with many in shock that three teenagers were behind the popular site.

Speaking to the BBC, Jack said: "It's been really wild how much attention that's given us."

